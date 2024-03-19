Sean Strickland tells Jon Jones to ‘sack up’ and fight Tom Aspinall, Conor McGregor to ‘retire on a yacht’

Sean Strickland had some choice words for Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

The former UFC middleweight champion was asked about heavyweight champion Jones’ interaction with interim champ Tom Aspinall, where Jones removed Aspinall’s hand from his shoulder. Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) wants to fight Stipe Miocic upon his return, but Strickland thinks he should simply unify his belt with Aspinall.

“At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a piece of sh*t,” Strickland told The Schmo. “I know that, the whole world knows that, we don’t need to reiterate his past. He needs to sack up, fight Aspinall and f*cking just get the sh*t done.”

Strickland, who’s campaigning to rematch middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, was also harsh on McGregor. “The Notorious” is currently promoting the release of his movie “Road House,” which premieres March 21 on Prime Video.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vented his frustration on the lack of communication with the UFC in regards to his return. He hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in July 2021, but Strickland questions if the fans’ desire to watch him compete is still there.

“I don’t know, man. Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days? I mean, he’s a juiced-out, roided-out guy,” Strickland said. “I mean, do we still care about Conor McGregor? Is he still a name in the UFC? Dude, go retire on a yacht. Be done with your sh*t.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie