Sean Strickland blames ‘awkward’ UFC 302 fight on Paulo Costa: ‘What the f*ck are we doing here?’

NEWARK, N.J. – Sean Strickland is the first to admit his decision win over Paulo Costa wasn’t a very entertaining fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion was critical of the way things played out in his co-main event bout at UFC 302 on Saturday. Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) was happy to get his hand raised and bounce back from his championship loss earlier this year, but was disappointed to not give fans a war. He believes it mainly came down to Costa (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC).

“It was awkward, man. It was like a weird fight,” Strickland told reporters at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. “There was a moment where I stopped being in my fight stance and I just started walking forward like, ‘What the f*ck are we doing here?'”

Strickland can’t pinpoint exactly what happened with Costa that caused the lackluster fight. His guess is that Costa, who has a history of putting on Fight of the Night performances, was just not up for fighting that night.

“He did land calf kicks, but for every one calf kick he landed, I landed like five teeps,” Strickland said. “His stomach showed more damage than my calf did. It was just a weird f*cking fight, man. I don’t know what was going on with Costa. I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends. I don’t know.

“… You can never tell how good somebody is until they fight somebody good. I think there was that moment where every time Costa was like, ‘I’m going to fight this man,’ he gets stuck in that phase like, ‘I don’t think I want to fight this man today.’ So I think a lot of it just is you never know how good somebody is until they fight somebody good, and that’s what you saw there.”

