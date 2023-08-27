Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Max Holloway after UFC Fight Night 225 knockout win?

Max Holloway held serve as a massive favorite on Saturday when he brutally knocked out Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Fight Night 225 main event.

Former featherweight champion Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) added another notable name to his legendary resume when he put down “The Korean Zombie” Jung (17-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC) with a third-round knockout in the headlining act at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The result maintained Holloway’s position as one of the top contenders at 145 pounds, but with three losses to current titleholder Alexander Volkanovski on his resume, it’s far from clear what’s next for “Blessed,”or how he can navigate his way to another chance at the belt, which is his ultimate goal

.

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Holloway’s future after UFC Fight Night 225.

