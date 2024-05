Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Joaquin Buckley after UFC on ESPN 56 win?

Joaquin Buckley proved again why welterweight is the right division for him Saturday with a strong showing against the highly touted Nursulton Ruziboev UFC on ESPN 56.

Buckley (20-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) made it four consecutive victories since he dropped to the welterweight division a year ago when he outworked Ruziboev (34-9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) to a unanimous decision in front of his home crowd at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and the growing threat of “Newmansa” in this division cannot be ignored any longer.

After putting a beating on perennial contender Vicente Luque just six weeks ago, Buckley took a step down in name value to get his hometown fight. He treated Ruziboev as he should’ve ranking-wise, and he’s now done everything that warrants a bigger opportunity.

Who is on deck for Buckley as he makes his ascent up the 170-pound rankings? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 56.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

UFC on ESPN 56 - Nursulton Ruziboev Media Day Interview.00_00_58_11.Still001

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC-on-ESPN-56---Joaquin-Buckley-Media-Day-Interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

nursulton-ruziboev-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

joaquin-buckley-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

joaquin-buckley-vs-nursulton-ruziboev-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins-faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev, UFC on ESPN 56 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) reacts to Nursulton Ruziboev (blue…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) reacts to Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson reacts to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson reacts to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) in his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson talks to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson talks to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) in his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev, UFC on ESPN 56 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie