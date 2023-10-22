Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Islam Makhachev after UFC 294 title defense?

Islam Makhachev’s reign of terror in the lightweight division continued at UFC 294 when he delivered a statement title defense over fellow champion Alexander Volkanvoski.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) extended his winning streak to 13 consecutive fights with a first-round head kick knockout of Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and despite only having three championship bouts in the division, he’s looking rather untouchable.

