Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Islam Makhachev after UFC 302 title defense?

Islam Makhachev held serve as top dog in the lightweight division Saturday when he defended his title against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 302 headliner.

Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) tied the all-time divisional title defense record when he locked up a fifth-round submission on Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8 UFC) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., extending his winning streak to 14 fights inside the octagon.

Following the win, there appears to be two paths for Makhachev: Go all-in on moving up to welterweight to challenge the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad winner at UFC 304, or attempt to take sole possession of the 155-pound title defense record with a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan.

What does the future hold for Makhachev? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie