Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 294 title fight loss?

Alexander Volkanovski’s second bid at becoming a two-division champion went up in flames on Saturday when he was knocked out by Islam Makhachev in their UFC 294 rematch.

For the first time in 10 years, Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) was stopped inside the distance. Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) cracked the featherweight champ with a vicious head kick knockout in the first round of their lightweight title rematch at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski was emotional in the aftermath of the fight, but the upside is he still reigns at 145 pounds, and has yet to lose inside the octagon at that weight.

What’s next for Volkanovski? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 294.

