Sean Payton wouldn’t talk about Trey Lance, but Russell Wilson had message for QB

Trey Lance has had a tough time living up to his draft stock with the San Francisco 49ers.

Since being picked third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Lance has started just four games with the 49ers, due in part to injuries. Brock Purdy has since claimed the starting job in San Francisco and Lance has been left to compete with Sam Darnold for the backup job.

That has led to speculation that Lance’s time with the 49ers might be coming to an end, either via cut or trade. One potential candidate to trade for a promising young QB could be the Denver Broncos.

After the Broncos lost to the 49ers 21-20 on Saturday, coach Sean Payton was asked about Lance and his performance against Denver.

“Yeah, I’m worried about my own team,” Payton said. “I’m not worried about Trey Lance.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, on the other hand, had plenty of words of encouragement for Lance.

“The thing about Trey that people have to understand is that I believe he’s 22 years old,” Wilson said (Lance is 23). “The guy got drafted at 20 years old with the weight of the world on his shoulders. I think that the thing about it is he’s a tremendous football player. He’s got a lot of gifts, he’s got a lot of talent, and it’s going to turn for his good. Trey’s a guy that’s worked at his craft, watching him and just all the things he’s done. But also the best thing that Trey can do is ignore the noise.

“There’s only so many people in the world that get to play this position. There’s only so many people in the world that get to step in between the white lines on a National Football League field. He’s one of them. He’s a guy that’s going to have a great career. He’s just got to keep working at it and know that there’s going to be some tough days, there’s going to be some great days. It’s one of those things that you just trust the process. You trust the process, you enjoy the journey, and you have tunnel vision. You put the blinders on, you keep working and there’s always a breakthrough. I’m rooting for him. I think he’s got a lot of talent, a lot of ability, and a lot of years left.”

Lance went 12-of-18 passing for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Denver. With Jarrett Stidham already on the roster, perhaps the Broncos aren’t interested in acquiring another developmental backup. Wilson will be rooting for Lance from a distance.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire