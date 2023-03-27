Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about the reported surgery during the league meetings in Arizona.

Payton had very little to say.

“Injury-wise, I’ll keep you posted,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “That’s something we’re probably not going to talk about, probably ever.”

It’s something they’re not required to talk about. They’re only required to issue practice reports in advance of every game.

And that only happens on the Wednesday before the regular-season opener.

So, no, they don’t have to tell us about Wilson’s knee surgery. And if they don’t have to tell us, they shouldn’t.

Sean Payton won’t talk about Russell Wilson’s knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk