Sean Payton: We're not shopping anyone ahead of trade deadline

The Broncos parted ways with veteran edge rushers Frank Clark and Randy Gregory earlier this season, but they aren't looking to part ways with any other members of their roster.

That was the message from head coach Sean Payton on Monday when he was asked about the team's approach to Tuesday's trade deadline. There were thoughts that the Broncos would be sellers after a 1-5 start, but they've won two straight with the help of an improving defense and Payton told reporters at a Monday press conference that they aren't trying to move anyone to a different team.

"We're not openly, or even remotely, shopping anyone," Payton said.

Payton said teams have called the Broncos about trades, so a move can't be totally ruled out but it sounds like there's a good chance that the Broncos roster will look the same after the bye week as it does right now.