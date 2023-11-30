Sean Payton is unfazed by three straight road games for the Broncos

The 6-5 Broncos have the NFL's longest winning streak, at five victories. The road gets a little harder because, starting Sunday, they go on the road for three straight weeks.

Denver coach Sean Payton is unfazed by the assigment.

"It kind of is what it is," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "When the season [schedule] comes out, you look at where you’re playing some teams. We have played a number of home games, and you really just are looking at this week. I do know of the remaining six [games], the four away are all inside and the other two are here outside. I don’t think there’s anything different relative to playing on the road versus home or for three games. It’s not a big deal.”

The NFL likes to avoid giving teams three straight road games. For the Broncos, it's a trip to Houston followed by a trip to L.A. to play the Chargers followed by a trip to Detroit. The Broncos then have consecutive home games against the Patriots and Chargers before ending the year with a visit to the Raiders.

Home or away, the Broncos have overcome considerable adversity, going from 1-5 to 6-5. Can they keep it up? The challenge begins with a game against the 6-5 Texans in Houston.