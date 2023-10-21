Sean Payton: "It's time" for Broncos to win a home game

In their only home preseason game, the Broncos dismantled the Rams. In three regular-season games at home, the Broncos have yet to win.

Coach Sean Payton wants that to end on Sunday, against the Packers.

“I just told them I am tired of sitting at the podium and talking to you guys about not playing well at home," Payton told reporters on Friday. "Yeah, it’s time. We have a good home-field [advantage]. We have a great tradition at home, crowd noise, and all those things that can help us. We need to take advantage of it.

"Now, this crew that’s officiating this weekend — of 17, they are second in fouls called at the line of scrimmage. I could go on and on. We have to be smart at the line of scrimmage and take advantage of the noise.”

Some of the noise could be coming from Packers fans. Payton was asked about a Green Bay fan base that historically travels well.

“I didn’t even discuss that," Payton said. "It is what it is. We travel well, too.”

Right, but they're not traveling on Sunday. The Packers are. And they'll be trying to push the road-team's record to 4-0 at Mile High Stadium this year.

It's part of a trend in 2023 that has wiped out home-field advantage. In the 91 non-London games, the visiting team is 45-46.

