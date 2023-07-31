Sean Payton on Tim Patrick: It looks like an Achilles injury

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick's return from last year's torn ACL hit a major obstacle on Monday.

Patrick had to be carted off the field at training camp after suffering a non-contact injury to his lower left leg. Head coach Sean Payton didn't share any confirmed diagnosis of the injury, but he did say it looks like a serious one for the wideout.

"Hopefully, we get some good news but it appears it's his left Achilles,'' Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Payton said "it's always difficult" to see a player get injured like that and it's doubly true of Patrick as he may be looking at having a second straight season completely wiped out by injury.