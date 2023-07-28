Sean Payton: I think the world of Robert Saleh, I'll reach out at the right time

Broncos head coach Sean Payton may be hoping to smooth things over after his harsh words for last year's Broncos coaching staff, and this year's Jets.

Payton said this week that the Broncos, coached by Nathaniel Hackett, had one of the worst coaching performances in NFL history last year. And he also criticized the Jets' approach to this offseason. That led to Jets head coach Robert Saleh firing back at Payton.

Today, Payton sounded a conciliatory note, saying that he respects Saleh and that he'd like to talk to him.

"I think the world of Robert. I know him. I don't know Nathaniel. But at the right time. It certainly will bring more interest in the game when we play them, but that seems like years from now. But I'll handle it the right way," Payton said.

The Broncos and Jets meet in Week Five, in what will be a much-discussed game — and a much-discussed postgame handshake.