Sean Payton says that if he takes a head-coaching job, the team that hires him will have to give the Saints a mid-to-late first-round draft pick.

Payton told Colin Cowherd he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis have come to an understanding that that’s what his new team will give the Saints, if Payton takes a head-coaching job.

“Mickey Loomis and I have talked already about it. I think ultimately the compensation for the Saints will be a mid or later first-round pick,” Payton said.

Payton plans to speak with the owners of the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Texans this week. Loomis has indicated that the Saints are making sure any team that talks to Payton is well aware of the compensation the Saints will expect, and that all teams talking to Payton have accepted that compensating the Saints is part of the deal.

Sean Payton: If a team hires me, the Saints will ask for a mid-to-late first-round pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk