Saints quarterback Taysom Hill injured the middle finger on his throwing hand against the Cowboys last Thursday, but word after the game was that he’ll play through the injury.

There has been no word to the contrary since he suffered the mallet finger injury and Saints head coach Sean Payton pointed to Hill playing against the Jets this weekend when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well,” Payton said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Hill ran for more than 100 yards and threw two touchdowns against Dallas, but he also threw four interceptions as the Saints lost their fifth straight game. They could use a cleaner performance if they’re going to avoid No. 6 on Sunday.

Sean Payton on Taysom Hill: Sunday will be next opportunity, I think he’ll do well originally appeared on Pro Football Talk