A report earlier this week said that Taysom Hill will get the first-team reps at quarterback at Saints practice this week, which would put him in line to start against the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Hill didn’t play at all last week because of a foot injury, but was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. Head coach Sean Payton said at his Tuesday press conference that the foot is doing better, but that he wants to see where things are on Wednesday before making a call between him and Trevor Siemian.

“We’ll see. Yeah, we’ll see. We want to see how Taysom is doing tomorrow,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously we’re trying to get him back off this foot. It’ll be either he or Trevor.”

Hill started four games at quarterback when Drew Brees was injured last season, but Siemian took over when Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL in a Week Eight win over the Buccaneers. The Saints have lost four straight since that game and are 5-6 heading into Thursday night.

Sean Payton on Taysom Hill starting: We’ll see how he does Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk