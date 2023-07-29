Sean Payton talks to James Palmer about new culture he's implemented in Denver
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to NFL Network's James Palmer about new culture he's implemented in Denver.
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
