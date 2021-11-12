Saints coach Sean Payton is one of three people who is no longer on the NFL’s competition committee as of this week, but he’s not saying why.

Asked about the competition committee today, Payton said it was the right time, and that he wouldn’t go into more details.

“I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get fined,” Payton said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Payton left the committee along with Packers president Mark Murphy and Broncos president of football operations John Elway. Newcomers on the committee are Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn, Colts coach Frank Reich, Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier.

Sean Payton suggests he can’t explain leaving competition committee without getting fined originally appeared on Pro Football Talk