Sean Payton suggests Saints sticking with Taysom Hill at QB vs. Jets

This isn’t much of a surprise, but the New Orleans Saints are likely going to ride with Taysom Hill under center in Week 14’s game with the New York Jets. Saints coach Sean Payton expressed confidence in in Hill despite an injury to his throwing hand and 4-interception performance last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

“This will be the next opportunity for him and I think he’ll do well,” Payton told NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill during his Wednesday media availability session before practice.

Hill replaced Trevor Siemian as the starter in that Cowboys game, Siemian himself having filled in for Jameis Winston following a season-ending knee injury. But it wasn’t enough to cut their losing streak short, and now the Saints stand awkwardly at 5-7, idling somewhere between a top-10 draft pick and a wild-card playoff seed.

Maybe Hill can help the offense get right against the Jets on Sunday. His strength as a runner was on display against Dallas with 101 rushing yards, a new single-game high in his career. But they’ll have their work cut out for them without wide receiver Deonte Harris, who paces the team in receiving yards but will be out the next three games while serving an NFL suspension.

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts