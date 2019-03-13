Sean Payton’s status becomes a factor in Teddy Bridgewater’s decision

The Saints want to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and Bridgewater’s interest in staying with the Saints apparently hinges on his ability to become the team’s next starting quarterback. Which makes the status of the person determining the starting lineup a major factor.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the rumors linking Saints coach Sean Payton to the Cowboys’ job in 2020 have become an issue in Bridgewater’s decision-making process.

With Cowboys coach Jason Garrett entering the final year of his contract, with the Cowboys intent on not extending the deal, and with a persistent belief that owner Jerry Jones inevitably will try to bring Payton back to the Cowboys, where he served as offensive coordinator before taking the Saints’ job, Bridgewater’s concern seems legitimate, if he does indeed hope to become the next New Orleans quarterback.

Bridgewater reportedly planned to sign a new contract with the Saints, a team that gave up a third-round pick to get him from the Jets last year. But Bridgewater hasn’t done it, and he possibly will sign with the Dolphins instead.