Sean Payton stamps out potential Jerry Jeudy trade to Patriots

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton came in like a wrecking ball and destroyed all of the trade rumors surrounding receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on Sunday.

The New England Patriots were one of several teams named as interested in trading for Jeudy, but the Broncos reportedly wanted either a first-round draft pick or a second-round pick and a player in return for their star wideout.

There was hope the Patriots could eventually emerge as the favorites in a potential trade, particularly with other teams moving on to other options. However, Payton put an end to those hopes at the Annual League Meeting, when speaking with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” said Payton. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.”

It makes sense for the Broncos to at least listen to trade offers considering they don’t have a first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But that appears to be all they’re doing at this moment.

This news is a blow to the Patriots considering they still lack a true No. 1 receiver to take the top off opposing defenses. Granted, there are other options out there, including the draft or veteran players like DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr.

In a rapidly improving AFC East, the Patriots will have to take their chances somewhere to even compete, much less have a shot at winning their division.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire