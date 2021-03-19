Sean Payton spotted scouting TCU’s pro day

HC Matt Rhule (Carolina) and Sean Payton (Saints) here at #TCUProDay — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 19, 2021

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that two head coaches were in attendance for the TCU Horned Frogs pro day, and one of them is Sean Payton. The New Orleans Saints decision-maker hits the pro day workouts circuit like many coaches each year, but it’s still notable to see where he makes an appearance.

And there are prospects that could interest the Saints at TCU. The top option is Trevon Moehrig, a productive safety who has been compared to Marcus Williams coming out of college. TCU’s other safety, Ar’Darius Washington, is looking to test well despite his smaller stature. Others worth watching are linebacker Garret Wallow and tight end Pro Wells.

Who the Saints may have their eyes on is unclear. Eventually, every team will have met with nearly every prospect before the draft begins in late April, so don’t read too deeply into Payton’s excursion to Fort Worth. If the Saints do end up drafting a player out of TCU, though, you can bet Payton will have some observation to share that he picked up at this workout.