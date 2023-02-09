Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl

Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach.

First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.

Now the coach, who is still under contract with Fox through the Super Bowl, is making more headlines at Super Bowl media week.

Payton made an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams on Thursday and he created quite a stir when he said “maybe we[‘ll] look at him,” referring to Las Vegas Raiders pending free agent running back Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise: “He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him… maybe we look at him” 👀 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/c9WYz0ZKmv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

Jacobs to Denver during free agency? Payton just increased speculation.

Payton also stopped by the Pat McAfee Show and informed McAfee “we don’t like ‘Let’s Ride,'” which was quarterback Russell Wilson’s infamous catchphrase last season.

So, what’s the new catchphrase for the Broncos?

"Buck 'Em"

Sean Payton suggested #BuckEm as the team’s new catchphrase, and we’re not exactly certain how serious he was. Given the coach’s tendency to troll, it was probably suggested at least partially in jest.

Coaching staff update

.@SeanPayton on what quality he looks for when hiring new staff: “People that are obsessed with winning" 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/827i0E9ogZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

Payton also spoke with Adams about the team’s coaching staff search. Payton suggested that Denver won’t rush the process.

Russell Wilson comments

Payton and Adams also spoke about working with Wilson in 2023.

Kyler Murray mix-up

Terry Bradshaw suggested earlier this week that Payton did not want to join the Cardinals because of quarterback Kyler Murray. Payton cleared the air on that notion with Adams.

Payton will continue making appearances this weekend and will be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. After that, his work with the Broncos will continue Monday.

