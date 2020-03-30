Sean Payton shares a little of Saints playbook on Twitter

Saints head coach Sean Payton is feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he remains quarantined at home like most Americans for the time being.

Like many of his fellow Americans, that’s meant he’s spending a fair amount of time on social media and that’s been beneficial to Twitter followers who are interested in the offensive playbook he’s put together for the Saints. Payton shared some plays and the meaning behind the terminology of calls like Gun Empty rt Quizno 52 All Go Special X Shallow Cross.

Payton began sharing the plays in response to a question about favorite plays from an empty formation.

“I quickly drew [one] up on paper and took a picture of one of our plays. Posted it, then just continued,” Payton wrote to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com in a text.

Payton wrote that more plays are to come and brushed off concerns about giving away too much to NFC South defensive coordinators because they’ve already seen these calls in action.

