Sean Payton sets sights on broadcasting and ponders coaching in the NFL again

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sean Payton
    Sean Payton
    American football player and coach
  • Tony Romo
    Tony Romo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles revealing his next career move, whether or not he’d consider coaching the Dallas Cowboys, how he’s learning from his former pupil Drew Brees, what not to tell Tony Romo and how the NFL’s partnership with Zebra Technologies is changing the game for the better.

Recommended Stories