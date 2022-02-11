Sean Payton sets sights on broadcasting and ponders coaching in the NFL again
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles revealing his next career move, whether or not he’d consider coaching the Dallas Cowboys, how he’s learning from his former pupil Drew Brees, what not to tell Tony Romo and how the NFL’s partnership with Zebra Technologies is changing the game for the better.