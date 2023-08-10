Sean Payton says RB Javonte Williams is 100% healthy

If true, this is remarkable.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams tore both his ACL and LCL last October, putting his Week 1 status for the 2023 season in doubt. Now, then months after the injury, Williams has completely recovered, according to head coach Sean Payton.

“It’s a credit to him,” Payton said of Williams’ speedy recovery during a recent interview with CBS Sports. “When I got hired, it was during the offseason, he was in here every day getting treatment. At that time, with that type of injury, you expect him to be PUP at training camp, but he’s one of those guys that healed quickly.

“He’s getting work out here. I don’t know how many snaps I’ll give him Friday, but he’s 100% right now. He’s got good vision, great makeup. He’s great to be around.”

Payton did not specifically say how much — if at all — Williams will play against the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s preseason opener, but the coach previously said Williams will play in Week 2 of preseason.

Williams, 23, is entering his third season in the NFL. If he has truly fully recovered from last season’s knee injury, it’s a remarkable feat. Now the Broncos will hope he can return to pre-injury form this season.

