Sean Payton says Mike Shanahan should already be in the Hall of Fame

Mike Shanahan has been overlooked by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters once again as Buddy Parker has been named the coach/contributor finalist for the 2024 class.

Late Broncos coach Dan Reeves, who reached nine Super Bowls as a coach and player, was also a semifinalist as a coach/contributor candidate. Sean Payton, Denver’s current coach, believes both Shanahan and Reeves deserve a spot in Canton, and he gave a big endorsement to Shanahan.

“I think I may be the most biased person only because I went to Eastern Illinois,” Payton said after Monday’s training camp practice. “I know Mike more. Dan had a fantastic career. They both have the credentials to be in the hall, [but] I’m not a voter.

“Mike is someone who has won two Super Bowls [as a head coach]. When you look at his numbers offensively and where he has been — San Francisco. The body of work for Mike is super impressive. I thought he wasn’t eligible because he was still helping his son. I thought his five-year clock didn’t start. That’s what I thought the holdup was.”

Elements of Shanahan’s offense are still seen across the NFL today, in part because his son, Kyle, serves as the 49ers’ head coach.

Shanahan and the family of Reeves will have to wait at least one more year to reach Canton, but Hall of Fame nods should arrive for both coaches eventually.

