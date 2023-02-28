Sean Payton says Matt Patricia could still join Broncos staff

The Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator, but they haven’t closed the door on finding a role for another coach who interviewed for that position.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed at his Scouting Combine press conference Tuesday that he interviewed Matt Patricia for that job and called him an “outstanding” candidate who could still factor into the mix for the team in 2023.

“It’s a little early to answer that. We just got here,” Payton said. “He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn’t rule that out. If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches, but I know Matt well enough to how smart he is and what he can contribute so we’ll see.”

Patricia spent six years as the Patriots defensive coordinator before becoming the Lions head coach in 2018. He returned to New England after going 13-27-1 in Detroit, but moved over to calling plays on the offensive side of the ball with poor results during the 2022 season.

