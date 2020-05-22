Sean Payton says he's already getting on 'underdog' Tom Brady with some fun trash talk

Now that Tom Brady is following Michael Jordan into the “epic ESPN documentary” field, maybe we’ll find out if Brady reacts to trash talk like Jordan famously did.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton isn’t scared. Brady is in Payton’s division now, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll face off twice this season. Everyone assumes the Saints and Buccaneers are the top two teams in the NFC South.

And Payton is already having some fun with him.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton chats with then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a joint practice in 2010. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Sean Payton and Tom Brady are friends

Payton had an Instagram Live conversation with NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and the New Orleans Times-Picayune transcribed the highlights.

Among the notable parts was Payton talking about texting Brady. He joked that, “I was proud of the Tampa Bay parks department for kicking Tom [Brady] out of the recreation field,” and then said he’s been trash talking some with Brady. Payton noted the two teams face off right away in Week 1.

“We want to quiet the cannons,” Payton told Adams, via NOLA.com. “That's what I text Tom. I said 'Hashtag keep the cannons quiet.' We've known each other for years.”

And there are very Brady-like replies.

“Oh, he laughs,” Payton said. “He says 'You guys are the favorites. We're the underdogs.' Blah blah blah.”

Always the underdog.





Bucs-Saints will be a fun rivalry

The Buccaneers-Saints games and the race in the NFC South might be one of the defining parts of the 2020 season.

Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees have rarely faced each other over their long careers. Payton and Bucs coach Bruce Arians are two of the great offensive minds in the game. The Bucs and Saints each have other offensive stars and capable defenses. It’s going to be fun.

And Payton is already getting the rivalry going with Brady.

