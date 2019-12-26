Sean Payton says Drew Brees is “fine”

Darin Gantt

Saints quarterback Drew Brees popped up on the hypothetical injury report Wednesday, listed as limited for a practice which didn’t occur.

Apparently, any concern about his condition is not a real thing either.

According to Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, Saints coach Sean Payton said that Brees had a bit of inflammation in his knee, and they put him on the report in case he had to wear a protective sleeve.

Most importantly, Payton declared his quarterback “fine” for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The Saints can still earn a first-round bye with some help in the late games, so they have no choice but to play their starters against the Panthers.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next