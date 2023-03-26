Sean Payton says Broncos will not trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton

This should put an end to the rumors.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has responded to reports about the team shopping wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, telling NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the club will not trade either player.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” Payton told Pelissero at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting on Sunday, via NFL.com. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.”

Multiple outlets — including NFL Network and ESPN — have reported in recent weeks that the Broncos have received trade calls about Jeudy and Sutton. Payton says neither will be moved, though.

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not,'” Payton said. “And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

It’s hard to imagine Payton making that kind of statement and then going back on it, so fans should expect both Jeudy and Sutton to remain in Denver for the 2023 season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire