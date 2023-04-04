Sean Payton: Samaje Perine an important piece for us

After running back Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos last month, he said that he was drawn to the team because of what head coach Sean Payton “wants to do with me, personally, and what he wants to do as an offense.”

Payton took some time to share the pitch that he delivered to Perine at last week’s league meetings. With Javonte Williams coming off of a torn ACL and LCL, Payton said that the Broncos were interested in Perine because of his ability to handle every role the team is looking for in a running back.

“I see position flex,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “If you really watch Perine and study the tape, you see him on early downs, and you see him playing third down. He’s a really good receiver. Obviously, he could block the blitz. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s built to last. That was an important piece for us knowing the injury that we’re dealing with. He was really important.”

Payton often used multiple backs when he was the Saints head coach and the team could bring in more help in order to fully cover themselves until Williams is healthy, but it looks like we’ll see plenty of Perine regardless of who else is available in the backfield.

