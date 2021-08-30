Sean Payton: Saints unsure about Week One home game, New Orleans has higher priorities

The Saints are scheduled to host the Packers in Week One, but after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans yesterday, it’s unclear whether that game can be played at the Superdome.

Saints coach Sean Payton said today that the Saints don’t yet know whether the stadium and the city will be in shape to host an NFL game in 13 days, and there are more important things to worry about right now.

“We don’t know relative on Week One in the Superdome,” Payton said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. “We’ll have a Plan B. There’s a lot of things from a priority standpoint that are more important to our city.”

The Saints were scheduled to conclude their preseason at the Superdome on Saturday, but that game was canceled because of the storm. The NFL won’t cancel Packers-Saints altogether, and Payton said he can’t see playing it in Green Bay, but it is possible that it won’t be played in New Orleans and will be moved to a neutral field.

Saints players and coaches have evacuated to Dallas and have practices scheduled at the Cowboys’ stadium.

