Sean Payton: Saints will make Sunday calls on Drew Brees, Michael Thomas

The Saints aren’t saying if quarterback Drew Brees or wide receiver Michael Thomas will play on Sunday.

Brees was limited in practice this week with a right shoulder injury while Thomas is trying to make his way back from the ankle and hamstring injuries that have kept him out since Week 1. Head coach Sean Payton said on Friday that the team will make calls on their status for the game against the Buccaneers closer to kickoff.

“We’ll see. I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we’ll wait ’til gameday,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

The Saints have also been monitoring the health of running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Kamara moved up to a full practice after being limited by a foot injury Wednesday and Sanders is returning from a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list caused by a positive test.

