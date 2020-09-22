Sean Payton: Saints’ offense is “average at best”

Throughout the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era, the Saints have been accustomed to a good offense. That’s not the case this year.

After the Saints lost to the Raiders on Monday night, Payton said his offense simply wasn’t good enough.

“The last two weeks, I think it’s been average at best offensively,” Payton said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re not functioning well enough and taking advantage of some of the opportunities we’ve had.”

The Saints have to be concerned about Brees in particular. Brees is completing almost exclusively short passes, and it’s fair to wonder whether at age 41 he simply doesn’t have the arm strength to throw the ball downfield effectively and consistently. Payton isn’t used to having an average offense, and he needs to get it fixed.

