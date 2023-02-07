During Denver’s search for a new head coach, a report emerged that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted Sean Payton to get the job. Wilson communicated that position directly to Payton.

At his introductory press conference on Monday, Payton was asked whether Wilson contacted Payton while the search was happening.

“Yeah, he did,” Payton told reporters. “When he called, right away I thought, ‘Man, I’m the last person that needs to get in trouble with the league.’ We chatted. I coached Russell in the Pro Bowl. It’s a very small community where you get to know these guys.

“He lives really close to Drew [Brees] in Del Mar, [California]. Drew said, ‘Russell is wearing me out.’ I said, ‘Drew we’re going to give you a little spot in the program. We’ll call you Senior Assistant of Del Mar.’ That’s where Drew lives. We spoke briefly. [Running back] Latavius Murray is one of my former players and he’s played with a number of teams. He’s a super guy. You guys have had the chance to cover him. He’s one of those guys you like being around. We had a great experience with him in New Orleans. I got a text right at the end of the season. He said, ‘Man, we have to find a way to get you here — me and backfield teammate.’ When I heard that, I thought of running back. Then I thought of who else is in his backfield? I texted and said, ‘Who is your backfield teammate?’ He sent the number three. It was Christmas time and I said, ‘Be careful what you’re asking Santa for.’ That was my response. We kind of went from there.”

Indeed they did. And now Russell Wilson and Sean Payton will join forces in Denver, with Wilson getting a chance to get his career back on track — and Payton getting a chance to become the first coach in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson called me during the interview process originally appeared on Pro Football Talk