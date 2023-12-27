Sean Payton on Russell Wilson benching: There's economics, but we're desperately trying to win

Word of the Broncos' decision to bench Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham came on Wednesday morning and head coach Sean Payton had a chance to address the change at a press conference on Wednesday.

Payton said that "this is about now and trying to get our eighth win," but initial reports about the move indicated that economics played a role. Wilson has $37 million in compensation for the 2025 season that would become guaranteed if he can't pass a physical by the March vesting deadline. Payton acknowledged that factor, but said repeatedly that he was making the choice to try to win games.

"We're desperately trying to win," Payton said. "Sure, in our game today, there are economics and other things but the number one push behind this — and it’s a decision I’m making — is to get a spark offensively."

Payton said he was "anxious" to see Stidham play and that the team "wouldn’t be making that move" if they did not think Stidham gave them a chance to beat the Chargers this Sunday. He also asked rhetorically why the team would not have made the move weeks ago if the main desire was to avoid being on the hook for the 2025 money.

Payton was also asked if Wilson is serving as the scapegoat for an offense that has failed to produce well enough across the board.

"I get that," Payton said. "I can’t replace the entire offensive line, I can’t bring in five new receivers and if it continues over a period of time then there will be another guy talking to you as well."

The Broncos have Ben DiNucci on the practice squad, but Payton indicated that Wilson will be the backup this weekend so he could potentially find his way back onto the field. If that doesn't happen in the next two weeks, it seems all but certain Wilson has played his final snap for Denver.