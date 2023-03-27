Roughing the passer penalties are being scrutinized at this week’s league meeting, and Broncos coach Sean Payton says that’s necessary.

Payton told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that roughing the passer needs to be officiated better.

“Roughing the passer, I’m not going to say it’s a crisis, but whatever is next,” Payton said. “Let’s say crisis is level five, I’d say level three. It’s something that we got to be better at. So how do we handle that? So one of the items is being able to possibly challenge roughing the passer. I think that’s the one thing to me that stands out that is really up and down.”

The 32 teams will vote on a proposal to make roughing the passer penalties reviewable on replay. That proposal will need 24 teams voting in favor to pass, and it’s unclear at this point whether 24 teams support the change.

Sean Payton: Roughing the passer stands out as one thing NFL needs to officiate better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk