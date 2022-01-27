Sean Payton 'rooting against' Rams, likens 49ers to Super Bowl champions

Payton 'rooting against' Rams, likens 49ers to SB champions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his departure from the organization on Wednesday, and spoke about the upcoming NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers.

"I can't hit on every coach, my current staff, I just in a staff meeting told them our record was 9-8, and we didn't get in the playoffs. We're rooting against the Rams right now because of that," Payton quipped Wednesday to reporters.

If the Rams had beaten the 49ers in that Week 18 regular-season finale, New Orleans would have qualified for the playoffs instead of San Francisco.

Payton also likened the 49ers to last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers team -- which went on to win the Super Bowl -- in terms of the way the team has developed throughout the season.

"You guys have heard me say this, confidence can develop, but it's from demonstrated behavior," Payton said. "And that's what you're watching right now, when you watch San Francisco play. Like it's evolving. And they're the team that Tampa was a year ago. And that's powerful in sport."

The 49ers and Rams go head-to-head for the third time this season on Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. LA is doing everything it can to avoid the Faithful takeover we saw in Week 18, but 49ers fans are invigorated and continue to buy up tickets hoping to pack SoFi Stadium with red and gold.

San Francisco will be hoping for a similar result as Tampa Bay got in 2020 and bring a Super Bowl title back to the Bay Area.

