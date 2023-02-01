Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade.

Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the four teams of the NFC South in 2024. The Broncos will host the Falcons and the Panthers — and they’ll play at Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Broncos at Saints becomes a strong candidate for prime time in 2024, whether Sunday or Monday night. The better the two teams fare in 2023, the more attractive that game will be.

In 2023, Payton and the Broncos will go to Miami. A year ago, Payton and quarterback Tom Brady were linked to the Dolphins. The Brian Flores lawsuit, filed one year ago tomorrow, blew up that possibility.

In 2023, Payton’s Broncos will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns, and Commanders. In addition to the Dolphins, the Broncos will visit the Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, Lions, Bears, Bills, and Texans.

