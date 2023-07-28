Sean Payton: 'I regret' comments I made about Nathaniel Hackett
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton discusses his 'regrets' for comments about New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's stint as Broncos head coach.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
Davis Webb may have seemed like a strange hire as Denver's new quarterback coach. Not to those who know him, or the Broncos' accomplished head coach.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
