Sean Payton recruited Rob Gronkowski to Broncos during Fox’s Super Bowl coverage

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday showing a Broncos shirt with the “B” crossed out and replaced with a “G” to spell “Groncos.” The coach also tagged Rob Gronkowski in his tweet.

Payton captioned the post “Let the recruitment begin!” We figured it was a mostly unserious post, and Fox’s Super Bowl coverage on Sunday seemingly confirmed it was a setup for a skit.

During the NFL on Fox pregame show before Super Bowl LVII, the studio crew sent the camera out to Payton and Gronkowski in the tunnel. Payton then admitted that he swapped Gronk’s gray suit out for a blue suit and orange tie.

“I got a job at the Broncos for ya,” Payton said. “No training camp. You’re eight touchdowns shy of 100 touchdowns. I think I can get you that. And I might be able to talk to the Walton-Penner family about calling us the Denver Groncos.”

Gronkowski, 33, hasn’t played since the 2021 season. Sunday’s clearly rehearsed skit was a funny bit, but Gronk seems unlikely to sign with Denver this offseason.

