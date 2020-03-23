Sean Payton provides update on his status, details his symptoms after coronavirus diagnosis

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is doing OK after testing positive for the coronavirus. Payton joined “Good Morning America” on Monday to give an update on his status and detail the symptoms he experienced over the past week.

Payton, 56, said he experienced flu-like symptoms, including chills, fatigue and a low-grade fever on March 15. He was eventually able to get tested on March 16 and — after talking with the Saints’ team doctor — wasn’t surprised to hear he had the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Payton said he did not experience any respiratory issues as a result of the virus. Difficulty breathing is among the more serious side effects of the coronavirus.

After detailing his symptoms, Payton was asked about the importance of social distancing. He encouraged others to listen to those warnings.

“There’s some common sense here,” Payton said. “And there’s too much science right now and there’s too much data for us to be ignoring that. And, I think that you get terribly frustrated when you see that.”

Payton is the first person associated with the NFL to have revealed a positive test for the coronavirus. Payton has been in isolation since taking the test.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoke about his symptoms from the coronavirus and encouraged people to take it seriously. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: