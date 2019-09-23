Sean Payton “proud” of the way Teddy Bridgewater played

Sean Payton has won a lot of games in a lot of ways during his time as the Saints’ head coach, but he found a new box to check off on Sunday.

Payton won a game without Drew Brees at quarterback for the first time as Teddy Bridgewater piloted the offense in a 33-27 win over the Seahawks. It was the first time Bridgewater started in a win for his team since the final week of the 2015 season and Payton said he was “proud” of how Bridgewater, who suffered a severe knee injury in the summer of 2016, played.

Bridgewater was 19-of-27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns and said he had to get his emotions in check before the game got underway.

“I was just thinking about the process from the time I was injured up until now,” Bridgewater said. “Just thinking about all the ones who believed in me and just being back on this stage and getting to show how faithful God is, all my emotions were running at the same time.”

Bridgewater is set for another start against the Cowboys next Sunday night.