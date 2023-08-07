Sean Payton pleased with progress of Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has made remarkable progress in his recovery from ACL and LCL injuries he suffered last season.

Williams was limited this spring but has had few restrictions at training camp this summer. The running back is on pace to play in preseason and coach Sean Payton has been pleased with his recovery.

“I think back in the spring when we visited and we talked about him, all of you expected — and rightfully so — were a little surprised to hear that he might be on time and not on PUP,” Payton said on Aug. 1. “We still have to be mindful of his reps and understand that an ACL recovery is ‘X’ amount of time, and they tell you it continues to heal into Year 2.

“We are doing a good job of working him through the scripts and the practice plans and being patient with what we are asking him to do. I have been pleased to see him out here and not having to miss a week or two. That was to his credit. The offseason he has had — some guys recover quicker from that injury than others. Fortunately for us, he is doing a good job of doing that.”

Williams, 23, is entering his third season in the NFL. He totaled 1,219 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2021 while playing in a shared backfield. Williams would have seen his role increase in 2022 had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.

Now healthy again, Williams is poised to serve as Denver’s workhorse back in 2023 with Samaje Perine rotating in as a complementary RB.

