Sean Payton: It’s a playoff game; what more motivation does a team need?

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters accused the Saints of running up the score in their Nov. 18 meeting. Saints coach Sean Payton took offense to the notion he kept the foot on the gas after the game was decided.

“No, that’s not true,” Payton told reporters Friday. “Listen if you pay attention to the film and you watch the film, it was one of those games where you’re playing a real good offense and late in the game we scored a touchdown, but we were 30 something at that point. But we played well.”

The Saints led 38-7 in the fourth quarter when Drew Brees threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. New Orleans later added a field goal, and the 41-point margin of victory was the second-biggest point differential in any game in the 2018 regular season.

But Payton had a great point when asked about the Eagles using that game for motivation: It’s a playoff game, a win-or-go-home, so isn’t that motivation enough?

“It’s a divisional playoff game,” Payton said. “My question would be: We’re all playing hard in these divisional playoff games, right? Are you going to play harder? All right. Next good question.”