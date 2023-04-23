Sean Payton learned a lot from Bill Parcells. Among the many substantive football subjects, Payton also learned how to deliver a good dig to his players.

Payton concluded his recent pre-draft process with a zinger directed at quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently wrecked a golf cart into a bunker.

“It’s great to see these guys around,” Payton said, regarding the start of the offseason program. “Hopefully we can keep the golf carts upright.”

In that little quip, Payton underscored the attitude that will permeate the new-look Broncos. No sacred cows. No special treatment. At least not until it’s earned.

Wilson got special treatment last year, but his performance didn’t live up to it. This year, then, he’s just one of the guys. He’s subject to the same criticism, the same sarcasm, as anyone else.

It’s exactly what the Broncos need. It’s exactly what Wilson needs. And if/when he plays the way the Broncos expected him to play last year, maybe he’ll get special treatment, again.

Or maybe he won’t. Maybe the tone that Payton is setting, if it works, is exactly what Wilson and the Broncos need. Really, if it works, why change anything?

Sean Payton’s playful dig at Russell Wilson shows there will be no sacred cows in Denver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk