Sean Payton: My plans are not to be coaching in 2022
Sean Payton
After reports emerged that Sean Payton would be stepping down as the Saints’ head coach, speculation immediately began as to whether Payton could land with another team — particularly the Cowboys.
At least for now, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case.
Payton said he’s not retiring — “We’re not writing an obituary,” he said — and left the door open to coaching again in the future. But he doesn’t plan to get back into it immediately.
“There are going to be… I can’t control… I felt like 10 years went by and we talked about the other team for a lot. And I get it, I understand it,” Payton said, referring to the speculation. “But, no, my plans are not to be coaching in 2022. And that’s just how I feel.”
But after that? Depending on what Payton ends up doing this season and how much he does or doesn’t enjoy it, Payton could be back on a sideline somewhere in 2023.
