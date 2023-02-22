Sean Payton plans to use an Eagles play in 2023 — if the NFL doesn’t ban it

There was a time when pushing your teammate from behind was outlawed in the NFL. The league changed the rule in 2005 to allow pushing from behind, but teams weren’t really taking advantage of it until the Philadelphia Eagles popularized the “Tush Push” play with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In short-yardage situations, the Eagles have several players line up behind Hurts and push him beyond the line to gain. Using the play, Hurts went 36-of-40 on quarterback sneaks last season.

The play was so successful in 2022 that some fans and pundits have suggested it isn’t fair. The NFL might agree.

“I think the league is going to look at this, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change,’’ Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino said in a recent interview with The 33rd Team.

Blandino went on to say that new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton told him he plans to use the play frequently with quarterback Russell Wilson in 2023 if the league does not ban it.

“I was talking to Sean Payton during [the Super Bowl], and he said we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out,’’ Blandino said.

“It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes. This is just not a skillful play. This is just a tactic that is not an aesthetically pleasing play, and I think the competition committee is going to take a look at it.’’

The competition committee will meet at the NFL combine later this month and then again in March. Any rule change recommendations from the competition committee will be voted on by owners next month.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire